This Morning Edition, we are joined live on set by Kenneth Butcher, one of the candidates for Chairman in the PNM November internal Election.
Just yesterday the party's election committee issued a release stating that 3 candidates have withdrawn, those being Brian Manning for Vice Chairman, Curtis Shade for Field office and Ndale Young for Youth Officer.
There has been talk of disagreements in the party and talk of creating a new PNM and a need for change. Let's join Mr. Butcher now to get his perspective on the state of the party and how he intends to fix it.
This time we are discussing children and experimenting with substances... after TWO secondary schoolgirls reportedly consumed an acid for cleaning jewellery, believing it to be an alcoholic beverage.
The incident reportedly occurred on Monday. According to reports The liquid was brought to the school by another female classmate. According to the Express, the teenager in the presence of her parents allegedly told police that on Sunday she posted on her what's app status images of a glass bottle containing a transparent liquid which she believed to be puncheon.
Her friends asked her to bring it to school to try it. Lets join Kevin David, Head of the NPTA to get his views on the situation.
We are now joined by the Ghanaian King Okataykie Asofo Boakye the 3RD also privately known as Samuel Bervell Ackah.
He is visiting Trinidad and Tobago as part of the Africa CARICOM Initiative. Today he will chat with us about what he hopes this visit to achieve and how it will benefit the two countries.
It's Bhojpuri time and we welcome back Dr. Visham Bhimull , Founder of Caribbean Hindustani who joins us live on set for a special Divali Edition.
We are keeping the focus on Culture but this time, Calypso. We have two generations of the genre on set with us, to tell us about an upcoming event. Veteran Calypsonian D Mighty Trini will host an event on November 6th with the help of some friends. It will be at Queen's Hall from 6 pm priced at $250. per ticket.
Joining us on set is D Mighty Trini himself Robert Elias as well as Aaron Duncan, thank you for being with us.
Let's focus on health now, the Eastern Regional Health Authority is seeking to encourage persons to be more proactive in health and wellness. The TT Moves Wellness Caravan will make its next stop in Rio Claro this Friday and then in Tabaquite on November 4th.
The caravan begins at 9 am and here to tell us more are Peter Jeffrey – Health Education Officer Nariva/Mayaro and Ms. Nirmatee Mohammed Senior District Health Visitor.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of a long winged harrier being pursued by yellow hooded blackbirds.