On the show, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Pennelope Beckles -

joined us to discuss several matters on the table in relation to housing and post budget discussions

We also got information on an upcoming Virtual National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition, carded for October 30th and we spoke with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar on general policing.

The Steel Workers of Trinidad and Tobago together with WHYFARM shared its Agriculture Entrepreneurial proposal. It is intended assist terminated workers in the steel industry.

COVID & You

COVID & You

In our COVID & You segment, we take a look at the COVID-19 death toll in T&T.

Seeds For The Future 2020

Seeds For The Future 2020

Chinese technology giant Huawei has begun its 2020 Seeds for the Future Programme. The cohort from T&T has been chosen and will and engage in a week of ICT studies.