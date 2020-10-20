On the show, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Pennelope Beckles -
joined us to discuss several matters on the table in relation to housing and post budget discussions
We also got information on an upcoming Virtual National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition, carded for October 30th and we spoke with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar on general policing.
The Steel Workers of Trinidad and Tobago together with WHYFARM shared its Agriculture Entrepreneurial proposal. It is intended assist terminated workers in the steel industry.