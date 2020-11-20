We got feedback from viewers. Here were the hot topics on the table. Baby abandoned on the eve of World Children's Day, TTFA ban lifted, the Revitalization of Port of Spain, Anti-Gang debate later today, The PM's Address tomorrow.
Since they were first imposed in March, the government has relaxed a number of Covid-19 restrictions guided by health officials. For the T&T Coalition of Services Industries and the Penal/ Debe Chamber. The question is, have their membership been able to benefit from these relaxations? Meantime for Bar Owners and Operators Association, they're hoping the PM would announce some good news for their membership.
The country continues to observe the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Black Power Movement, several events have already been held for the year. Fifty years ago today, the state of emergency was lifted ,releasing all political detainees.
The man at the helm of the movement, the late Makandal Daaga was the last to be released. The National Joint Action Committee is observing Rededication Month, from 13th November to 12th December , this year's theme "1970-2020 - A 50 Year Quest for People's Power & National Unity".
Let's put the focus on the children as today is World Children's Day. The I am Here: Borders of Hope Campaign is launching a Bilingual Children's Picture and Colouring Book. It's all a part of a campaign by the Pan American Development Foundation which focuses on migration and its impact. We were joined by Kamilah Morain Deputy Director of the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) TT and Brianna Mc Carthy Visual Artist and Illustrator and the YMCA has expanded it's scope to meet the needs of its participants affected by Covid-19. They've launched a five star E Learning Solutions to meet various needs inclusive of workshops and e-learning. Telling us more are Odetta Alexander-CEO of YMCA, Jameila Gay, Managing Director Diamond Initiative Learning Centre, Toronto Based Founder of 'On My Time' E Learning Platform and Dominic Dass Owner Nic's Patisserie, 20 year old Facilitator of YMCA's DIY Baking Course.