Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021

BUSINESS COMMUNITY ON SOE & VACCINE ACQUISITION
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to leave it's mark in T&T with rising cases and deaths in both islands. The country has 6649 active cases, 100 of those cases are from the sister isle. A state of emergency was declared by the Prime Minister on Saturday with a curfew in effect from 9 pm- 5 am. Only essential workers with a TTPS pass and authorized letter from their employer will be allowed access during those hours.
The move has gained praise in many quarters including the business community as some, were calling for stricter measures prior to the announcement. There are calls for the curfew hours to be a bit tougher and for the vaccination drive to be ramped up, as the country deals with another Covid-19 wave. We got the perspective on how things have gone so far for businesses in various parts of the country since the commencement of the SOE, we were joined by Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber, Vivek Charran, President of the San Juan Business Association and Reval Chattergoon- President, Arima Business Association.
COUNCILLOR LAUNCHES PRO VACCINATION DRIVE
Vaccination is said to be our greatest weapon against the Covid-19 virus. The current surge has seen a rapid increase in daily infections and deaths due to the community spread according to officials. Well Councilor Terry Rondon for the Valencia East/Toco district is seeking to encourage more persons to participate in the vaccination drive. He is set to begin a hamper distribution drive in the area with the hope of combating vaccine hesitancy among residents.