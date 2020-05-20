The ever changing circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic has resulted in an immediate switch in our daily routines.Personal relationships, work-flow, family life and just about everything else, forced to adapt to the regulations. What are some tips to help us deal with our changing environment? We were joined by Kelly Mc Farlane- Clinical & Organizational Psychologist in our Focus on the Family segment.
Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries represents a number of Associations in the private sector. All of its membership, affected by the ongoing pandemic in one way or another. The organization acts as a key link between the government and the service industry. What is their role throughout this Pandemic, how has the services sector adapted to the current climate?
We were joined by Lara Quentrall-Thomas, President TTCSI and Ronald Ammon, President Trinidad and Tobago Institute of Architects
Also on the show.... the entertainment sector is not as vibrant due to Covid-19, many are still trying to keep hope alive through virtual events. We have even seen some stepping up and assisting during this uncertain period. As time passes, concerns mount over the future of a sector that assists greatly in the country's annual revenue earning. In a media release last week, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation called on the Government to introduce an economic stimulus specific to the entertainment industry as part of the national conversation.
TUCO said "the entertainment sector has been the victim of social distancing long before the arrival of Covid 19". A conversation with TUCO President Lutalo Masimba.
he work of the Gran Couva Community Development Project was highlighted at the end of April in the Trinidad Express. The stalwarts of the close knit community of Gordon Village sowed the seeds for several recreational, agricultural and tourism based projects which many thought could help advance the community.
As a result of the Covid-19 impact and the loss of jobs, many believed they had no choice but to bring the projects to light. The villagers immediately embarked on an Agricultural Project and sought the assistance of the Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation and spoke to Fazeer to tell us more are Tranel Ghany- Director - Gran Couva Community Development and Natalie London- CTTRC LED Officer