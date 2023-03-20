In this episode of Morning Edition we are speaking with Senior Counsel Douglas Mendez to get his perspective on the statement issued by Chief Justice Ivor Archie on Friday.
In the statement the CJ among other things accused the DPP of failing to do what was required for the proper running of his office S.C.
We are discussing World Oral Health Day with Dr. Kafi Grant.
We are now chatting with Lesley-Ann Piont-kow-skie Host of the Put Men First Convention and Dr. Wayne Dellamore, Founder and Head Consultant of Natural Health Solutions Limited about the event. Its a A Health Experience for Men.
We are now chatting with Dr. Bhoe Tewarie about the collapse of some banks in the US and is it going to have any impact on Trinidad and Tobago.
The Santa Cruz Green Market 5k event is coming. We are now joined by Vicki-Ann Assevero-Mottley, Founder and Executive director GMSC and Nigel Bellamy - General Manager of BAFA Sports to tell us more.
Today we are discussing cybercrime- the phenomenon of online harassment, from cyberbullying to the various uses of technology used for harassment and abuse and even the use of A.I to generate fake videos of victims .To tell us more is Dr. Randy Seepersad- Senior Lecturer at UWI.
Its World down syndrome day and live with us are Glen Niles- President Down Syndrome Family Network and model Monika Myers to tell us more about it and the work they do.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this live update in Maracas.