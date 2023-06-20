In this episode of Morning Edition, General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Anisette joins us to discuss the challenges facing the labour movement in Trinidad and Tobago.
Labour Day celebrations was held yesterday many of the country's trade union leaders continue to have serious concerns about labour.
Is there a link between local government and business? Well to answer that question is Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran.
The T&T Chamber will be hosting its annual Business Outlook on June 27th with us this morning is CEO Stephen de Gannes.
Its time for our tips and advice from the TTPS with Sgt. Ancil Forde.
We're now going to discuss a book called ELIANA GOD HAS ANSWERED and it's written by Candace Charbonné.
Plans are underway to host a town meeting to address the problem of crime in Trinidad and Tobago. The meeting is being organised by a group called "People Against Crime in Trinidad and Tobago". Live on set is Public Relations Officer Phillip Matherson.
Winbridge Atlantic Capital's objective is to enhance the lives of those within our network through lifelong learning programs and technical vocational courses. To tell us more is Cornelius Chester, Chairman of Winbridge Atlantic Capital.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. As we go we leave you with this view from Store Bay Tobago.