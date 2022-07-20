A sergeant and Corporal of Police were among eight officers remanded into prison custody, after they appeared virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, each charged with murder, arising from a fatal police-involved shooting incident, which occurred in June 2020, in the Morvant district.
According to the Express the accused were remanded the matter was adjourned to August 16th following their appearance in Court yesterday. Joining us today to discuss the matter, the relationship between police and the public and how its investigation process works is Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West.
TWO BANDITS were shot dead and a third wounded during an attempted home invasion in El Socorro early yesterday. According to reports the intended targets, a businessman and his 88-year-old father were asleep at their home when the incident occurred.
The businessman, who is a licensed firearm owner, used his weapons to shoot at the intruders, hitting three of them. Police have said the assailant were 18 and described it as a concern calling on parents and guardians to teach the youth that crime has no good outcome. Today we are joined by Social Activist Rhondall Feeles to give his perspective on Youth and crime in T&T.
Let's now focus on the work of the St. James Police Youth Club and Project XL. They are celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of their vacation camp which got underway on Monday. They are also embarked the project " I'm my brothers keeper", which was born following the death of baby Kymani which was the result of a domestic dispute.
We are joined by Officer Derrick Sharbodie Manager of the St. James Police Youth Club and Yohance Ayodike a member of St. James Police Youth Club and Project XL.
After heavy rains left many in Port of Spain, central and South Trinidad flooded yesterday, given the crime situation the many murders and even the state of the economy we want to hear your thoughts today on how you feel about what's happening in the country and if you were affected by the inclement weather.
We are joined by President of the Institute of Architects Mr. Martyn Joab to tell us more about the Commonwealth Association of Architects 23rd General Assembly. It's being hosted at Hyatt from August 8-10 under the theme Sustainability or Submergence—Rising Above the Surf. The Institute is a
member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries and Mr. Joab is here to tell us more.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados has expressed concern about the "notable silence" from Government on troubling matters raised in the 2021 Auditor General's Report, and has called for urgent action.
The ICAB highlighted Auditor General Leigh Trotman's findings that state agencies and Government departments in some cases not only provided accounts late but failed to follow the applicable reporting standards set out in the Public Finance Management Act 2019.
The group added that the underlying theme in the report appears to be a lack of good governance, and it warned of serious consequences if the matter is not tackled.
Now to Jamaica, where findings of an investigation into the shock departure of Jamaica's first monkeypox patient have suggested that he indeed escaped through a bathroom window, challenging a counterclaim that he walked from the isolation ward.
The July 9 disappearance from May Pen hospital triggered a frenzied, multi-agency search for hours before the patient was eventually picked up at his home in the Clarendon community.
