Morning Edition:20th January 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition: Friday Edition, we are joined by Steffan Marcano, of Next Level Devils . We chatted with him about the history of Blue devils, the dances and fire-breathing techniques associated with the tradition.
This group of Blue Devils grew out of coalition of small bands that have been performing for over 20 years. They perform and teach individuals of all ages and groups the history, riddim, dances and fire-breathing techniques associated with the tradition.
Today we will be chatting with him about the history behind his work and about his new song 'The Mountain'. They are not only dancing devils, these devils take their craft to the extreme of a Next Level being the first ever Singing Blue Devils with "The Paramin Jab Riddim", "Next Level Jab Riddim" to name a few.
Later he will light the stage with a demonstration of his craft !
The North West Laventille Cultural Movement joins us on set now to tell us about their work, their plans for Carnival and some of the highlights of their journey.
Let's start with Gail Edinborough a past dancer and current President of the organization. The organization has been in existence for over just about 38 years.
Born and raised in the small town of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Padmore aka "Hey Choppi" is a multi-talented artist, with a prolific work ethic. His music is as much a blend of genres, as his country is a blend of cultures, fusing hip-hop, pop, reggae and soca.
It's a sound that the international market can't get enough of, illustrated by the rise of artists like Koffee & Burna Boy. Hey "Hey Choppi" welcome to the show.
Nicole Francis, also known by the moniker Pinky Fabulous, is an entertainer and disc jockey (DJ) who hails from the lovely spice isle of Grenada.
Pinky is a mother of three and has been singing and performing for over a decade. She is the lone female artiste who qualified for the Grenada Soca Monarch Finals in 2022.
Pinky Fabulous was also nominated for Artiste of the year for her hit single "Take Horn", which has been causing a storm worldwide.
The Trinidadian band All Stars, visited Grenada for its carnival in 2022 and was impressed by Pinky's performance and subsequently invited her to Trinidad to promote her song.
Get ready to get up and dance and feel the carnival vibe! As Soca Artiste Erphaan Alves raises the vibration and energy on the rooftop stage with his carnival offereings "Spirit" and "ALL Day" ...Let's Go!
