The cabinet has once rejected a refinery takeover bid by Patriotice Energies and Technologies Limited for the Petrotrin Refinery. Minister of Energy Franklin Khan and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, told the media yesterday that the result stemmed from the findings of a Cabinet-appointed committee.
In response, the Oilfield Workers Trade Union said via its President General Ancel Roget
He reaffirmed that the union's company met all requirements throughout the process and the problem lies with government. We got the perspective from the MSJ Political Leader.
We got more reactions to the Government's rejection to Patriotic Energies and Technologies limited, We were joined by Memeber of Parliament for Tabaquite- Anita Haynes, Anil Ramjit- President of the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce
and Kiran Singh- President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce.
We are less than a week from the Local Government By-Election that will be held for Five Electoral districts. One of the areas contested is Cunupia and the United National Congress has all confidence that they will retain the seat with Candidate Richard Sukdeo. He's a from the Borough of Chaguanas and has been living in the Cunupia Electoral District for the past 19 years.
He is a former public servant, involved with community organizations and participates with the Full Gospel Businessmen Association. Mr. Sukdeo has been a member of the United National Congress since 1995 and he joined us.