In this Episode of Morning Edition, There is a new political party in Tobago called the Tobago People's Party. Here to tell us more about the party is Interim Political leader of the party and the Chief Secretary of the THA Farley Augustine.
The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited have been working immensely to enhance the Tobago tourism after the covid-19 pandemic, by engaging potential travelers and travel trade partners across the globe to revive the tourism industry on the island.
Joining us via zoom is the Executive Chairman Ms. Alicia Edwards.
Home invasions, murders and thefts has been the major topic of discussion for the last few weeks and with the latest murders of two businessmen and the recent police shooting in San Juan, you have to ask yourself, is it safe to be outside?
Joining us now is the President of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach.
Restore a Sense of I Can (RSC) and the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools in collaboration with CARICOM will be hosting an event on the April 27th entitled Caribbean "Girls in ICT Day and boys who support them".
Joining us on set to tell us more about the event is Randall Sinan, RSC Director and via zoom Sharlene Hicks-Raeburn, President Association of the Principals of Public Secondary Schools.
Tennis lovers this one for you!
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago will be hosting its Easter Tennis Grand Prix.
The ETPG period of tournaments comprised of six international tournaments and one international tournament. The tournament is broken up into two categories they are the TT Men's Pro Classic and Soca Island Men's Classic. Here to tell us more about the event is Jerome Ward Tournament Director and two tennis players Sebastian Byng and Lucas Shamsi.
