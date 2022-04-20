In this Morning Edition, we are addressing the spate of murders that occurred over the Easter weekend. Three killed in Arima on Thursday, a man and woman found gunned down in Caroni on Friday, a taxi driver was also shot dead in Arima and the list goes on...
With us today is Renée Cummings Artificial Intelligence Ethicist, Data Activist, Inclusive Innovation and Public Interest Technology Specialist, Criminologist, Criminal Psychologist, Therapeutic Jurisprudence Specialist, Communication, Crisis Communication, Risk Management and Media Specialist. Miss Cummings will be giving her perspective on crime and our society in Trinidad and Tobago.
We are now discussing the full re-opening of the school term with Daren Lee Him – TTUTA Third Vice President to find out how things went, if the process was a smooth one, if they received complaints and if schools were actually ready for the transition. We understand that Mr. Lee Him visited several schools yesterday… Let's join him now to find out how that went.
In this Morning Edition, we welcome again, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. Dr. Minto Bain and her team in T&T offer the full range of fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby. On our last show, we talked about young women who donate their eggs to help couples who can't conceive using their own eggs.
Today we're going to talk about egg donation from the perspective of egg recipient — that's the woman who chooses to use donor eggs to conceive...
We speak in this edition with John Thomas-Impresario/ Operatic Tenor and Boyd Gibson- Maestro / Professor / Conductor. According to them We are living in strange times. We are contending with a pandemic that feels eternal, inflation and now a war that threatens our existing world order. Fear seems to be the reasonable response.
Today we are going to chat about their upcoming show which they say gives the opportunity to say thank you to their audience.
The President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Port of Spain, Trinidad (formerly Trinidad and Tobago Jaycees) Ancilla Kirby and its members will be undertaking an initiative entitled ADOPT A HOME -2022 "The Rainbow Rescue Initiative".
This initiative aims to assist the home by proving the necessary building repairs required. Today we will be talking more on this with
Ancilla Kirby – Junior Chamber International (JCI) Trinidad President
Akeesha Lawrance-Gittens - Junior Chamber International (JCI) Trinidad Honorary Secretary
Dennis Lorde Junior Chamber International (JCI) Trinidad Honorary Treasurer and Dasia Edwards- National Executive Vice President of JCI West Indies
It's now time for a look at what's happening in the Region
Mayor of Port Maria Jamaica, Richard Creary is encouraging residents of St. Mary to be vigilant as the country remains under a flash flood watch.
Several roadways in several parishes, including St. James have been rendered impassable due to heavy rains.
Noting flood damage caused to homes and businesses as a result of heavy rains in February, Mayor Creary said there has been no report of flooding in Port Maria as yet, but residents should take the necessary precautions.
He said if the need arises, shelters will be opened.
He specifically, called on vendors and residents who recently received grants from the government after being affected by the recent flood rains not to wait until flooding before they begin securing their items.
And the National Works Agency (NWA) is again urging residents to avoid traversing the Hordley Crossing between Portland and St. Thomas.
This, as the road has been made impassable due to heavy rainfall.
In the meantime, the agency will continue to monitor the parishes, especially areas that are more prone to flooding.