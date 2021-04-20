HAVE YOUR SAY
The Office of the Prime Minister announced that Stuart Young is now the country's Minister of Energy, following the sudden passing of Franklin Khan. Fitzgerald Hinds is the country's Minister of National Security and La Horquetta / Talparo Member of Parliament Foster Cummings is now Minister of Youth Development and National Service.
MEDICAL ASSOCIATION
The Ministry of Health says the COVID-19 P1 or Brazilian Variant was found in Local Sample in the Nariva/Mayaro County. In a media release, the Ministry urged the country do all that is possible to restrict the spread of the virus, this includes, participating in the vaccination drive. At the moment, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is the only option available to the public with over 17,000 vaccinated, with recent concerns raised in the public domain about the deaths of persons shortly after their inoculation, the Ministry of Health maintains that there is no proof of any vaccine related deaths in the country. We got the view of Dr. Vishi Beharry President- Medical Association and Dr. Keegan Baggan PRO- Medical Association.
CRIME REDUCTIONS STRATEGIES
The country had an eventful weekend with Covid-19 cases and passing of Former Energy Minister Franklin Khan. Added to that were incidents of crime that lead to the death of a ninety-six-year-old woman and a Gasparillo businessman over the weekend. The murder count according to the Express is at 101, what sort of dent is the TTPS making in crime situation? Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us via Zoom.
DELTONES INSTITUTE OF STREEL DRUMS & MUSIC
We were joined by three members of Deltones Institute of Steel Drums and Music. They've launched an initiative called ' PAL LET'S BUILD IT '. It's process by which they recycle wooden pallets and make furniture and other projects and we will show you some of the images during the show. Via Zoom we were joined by Akinola Sennon- Executive Director, Alpha Sennon- Communications Officer and George Caesar- Band Leader / Operations Manager.
CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH
We continued our discourse on Gender-Based Violence awareness and today, the focus is on the EU, UN Spotlight Initiative. It focuses on ending violence against girls and they have collaborated with a number of stakeholders, in order to get this message across. This month is being observed as Child Abuse Prevention month and come next week, a study will commence to understand the existing prevalent social norms that perpetuate violence against women and girls. For more about the initiative, we were joined by Sanjin Soldactic- EU Charge d' Affaires and Bertrand Moses- Child Affairs Officer, OPM Gender & Child Affairs.