On the show Senator Anita Haynes joined us as we delve into the political landscape.
Also on the show got an update from the Water and Sewage Authority on current water levels in the country, a crucial component in the fight against COVID-19. Alan Poon King- Director Customer Care / Acting CEO gave us the very latest.
There are 196 confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Jamaica which prompted calls for an islandwide lockdown, Senior Reporter, Jamaica Observer Balford Henry spoke to Fazeer on the latest.
All that and more including Celebrity Chef Jason Peru and former Culinary Lecturer, has a wealth of experience both home and abroad. He's the head culinary host of Foodie Nation. The celebrity chef joins us now to share some tips on food preparations and healthy options during the Covid-19 Pandemic