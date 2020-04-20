On the show Senator Anita Haynes joined us as we delve into the political landscape.

Also on the show got an update from the Water and Sewage Authority on current water levels in the country, a crucial component in the fight against COVID-19. Alan Poon King- Director Customer Care / Acting CEO gave us the very latest.

The act of coming together is a familiar occurrence in every religion, as it promotes oneness and unity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, faiths of all beliefs were forced to become innovative as a result of the health restrictions. We found out how it has been affecting the Islamic faith. Imam Sheraz Ali from the Nur E Islam Mosque shared his thoughts.

There are 196 confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Jamaica which prompted calls for an islandwide lockdown, Senior Reporter, Jamaica Observer Balford Henry spoke to Fazeer on the latest.

All that and more including Celebrity Chef Jason Peru and former Culinary Lecturer, has a wealth of experience both home and abroad. He's the head culinary host of Foodie Nation. The celebrity chef joins us now to share some tips on food preparations and healthy options during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Trinis In Venezuela Hungry

Hunger, sadness and military unrest. Trinidad and Tobago citizens in neighboring Venezuela say the situation is grim and their hopes of returning home are fading fast.

AG To Health Workers: The Law Is Behind You

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is confident health workers will not be intimidated while doing their jobs, following a lawsuit filed by a former Caura quarantine patient on Friday.

Gary Corralling The Wagons

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is walking the talk and corralled one wagon that almost got away of a video which surfaced showing persons verbally hurling explicates at the Commissioner, while literally showing their disregard for the order to stay at home.