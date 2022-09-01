It's the day after the country's 60th anniversary of Independence and we hope you spent it well. Let's talk a little bit about Cricket today as we open the show. We are discussing the Trinidad Knight Riders in the CPL…the team's chances of winning, what are their expectations this year.
There are also some new players like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, we will chat about that and all the excitement fans can look forward to. Joining us is Paul Skinner, TKR General Manager.
Camille Swap is a Child and Adolescent Developmental Practitioner in the field of Psychology and has been involved in advocacy and the dissemination of information on How to Support Children, Teens and Emerging Adults. She Promotes Healthy Happy Learning Among Our Youth.
In the past twelve years, her Company Swapp and Associates, has successfully hosted Conferences such as, Ready to Learn, Ready to Win, Brain Development and The School Aged Child…. She joins us now to give some more insight into these issues, especially as the new school terms is about to begin.
Welcome back to this second hour of the Morning Edition. September is recognised as Adoption and Foster Care Awareness month and the Children's Authority wants to raise awareness on these systems for persons who want to make a positive difference in a child's life.
Today, we are joined by Anjuli Tewari-de Fague Team lead Foster Care and Jamila Bannister-Beckles Psychologist who will share information on "Parenting a Child that is not your Own" and how you the viewers can become a foster parent.
We are now joined by International Artiste, Keba Williams, we will be chatting with her about her career and her musical journey.
Lennard Harry considers life to be a spiritual journey and proudly presents his new album "Spiritual Flame". Lennard has been writing and performing original songs and poetry throughout his life. He is also a published author and recently had two books published concerning his sense of spirituality.
These themes are also reflected in his new collection of personal songs. A collaboration with Nereus Joseph and other featured musicians, the album is a spiritual journey including his poetry and his books. Let's join him now to tell us more.
We leave you with an image of Scarlet Ibis.