An urgent meeting of the National Security Council is called as the country's murder toll crossed 500 over the weekend. The Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley held the meeting yesterday with the Senior police officers and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob.
Following that the Minister of National Security told media, while the government will not tell the police what to do, he knows that all will be done to protect citizens.
A spate of shootings saw 16 murders in four days two weekends ago, with recent victims including small children. Let's open the phone lines now to get your thoughts on the crime situation and whether or not your believe the state and the police can get it under control ...623-1711 ext 1995.
We are now joined by Councillor for Valsayn /St. Joseph, Seema Augustine who says, several residents are marooned in their homes and are in desperate need of help. Let's chat with her now to find out what is the situation as of this morning.
Thank you for staying with us, as usually we have our Tuesday programme with the Police Service Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde. Today he will be speaking with us about the Role of the Public in Law Enforcement.
Now we are chatting with soca artiste Melly Rose who celebrates her birthday tommorrow. She will be telling us about her latest song, what inspired her and what's next for Melly Rose.
Let's now chat with Dr. Adelia Bovell-Benjamin. Director. Volunteer Board of Directors at the Bovell Diabetes Cancer Foundation about their even coming up on November 11th. It's Bovell Diabetes Cancer Foundation 14th Annual Limelight Foundation, its free and will be taking place at the Sporting, Complex, Roxborough, Tobago.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 9:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned - "Simply beautiful" from Girly Sankar.