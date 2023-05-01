In this Episode of Morning Edition, Classes are expected to resume at secondary schools this morning, after the bomb threats last Friday resulted in the suspension of classes and examinations at more than 60 institutions.
Many were traumatised by the incident. Investigations continue, Today we are joined by Strategic Security Consultant and Former Head of the National Operations Center Garvin Heerah.
Angry parents and teachers at the Belmont Secondary school are now calling for the intervention of the Education Minister, after armed men accosted a school official on Friday. President of the National Parent Teachers Association Kevin David joins us now.
We're still discussing the issue of the bomb threats at schools last Friday, On the line we have the Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Anita Haynes.
Flight woes continue to plague the Tobago airbridge, and recent cancellations have spurred new frustration. Businesswoman Diane Hadad joins us now.
It's National Disaster Preparedness month and Major General (Retired) Rodney Smart, Chief Executive Officer at the ODPM and MR. Nigel Alleyne, Local Everbridge Agent are live in studio to discuss that as well as the Launch of the Public Alert Notification System.
As promised we now open the lines to give you our viewers the opportunity to share your views and perspectives on the school bomb threat.
Call us at 623-1711 ext.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME.