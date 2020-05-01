Tobago born Dr. Cindy Duke joined us to share a perspective on the drug testing trials scheduled to take place in numerous countries. Her specialty is in Immunology with a concentration in Virology currently based in Las Vegas.
Also on the show, we opened the lines in the second hour for you to have your say. There's been a lot happening football as well as local and regional cricket, we invited your views.
The fluidity of Covid-19 makes it impossible to map out the perfect "comeback" plan for many businesses. High rental fees, loan payments and the prospects of staff cuts, are just some of burdens facing employers as this time. Gabriel Faria CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce says companies are offering solutions to the best of their ability when it comes to employees but businesses are yet to receive the promised assistance from the government.
Concerns continue to grow for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in particular... but could there we hope on the horizon with the submission of a phased to reopen plan ?
We were joined by a couple members of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Reval Chattergoon, President of the Arima Business Association and Rampersad Sieuraj President of Penal/ Debe Chamber of Commerce.
The unprecedented Coronavirus global pandemic as forced companies to quickly adapt their operations in light of current crisis. Work at home stations and flexible hours have become more acceptable... while trying to lead a response plan tailored to the various needs of employees. It's no easy task and life post Covid-19 is already forecasted to extremely challenging for the workforce...RN SYZYGY Employment Relations Ltd Managing Director - Ramkumar Narinesingh joined us.
And later on...our Artiste's Forum with Erphaan Alves. He enjoyed a good carnival season a couple months ago and is keeping busy even during the global pandemic. No official word yet on carnival 2021, the NCC says that a decision will be made in 90 days but Erphaan has new music out, an ongoing virtual tour.. all in keeping with his #NoSeasonsCampaign a call for year round content of our indigenous music.