The bodies of three of the 4 missing divers have been recovered. this according to a statement issued by Paria Trading Company Limited yesterday. It read as follows, It is with deep sadness that we announce the recovery of the bodies of three of the four divers who went missing on Friday 25th February 2022. The bodies of these three missing divers were recovered on 28 February 2022 around 5.55pm. The families of the deceased were first to be notified simultaneously at 6.00pm by Paria.
Attempts to retrieve the fourth body are still ongoing. It continued, Paria Trading Company Limited (Paria) joins the families in mourning their loss and is continuing to provide support and counselling as they deal with this profound loss. The four men were part of a LMCS Limited crew conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at #36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria, Pointe-a-Pierre when the incident occurred.
Up to yesterday afternoon the families were still holding on to hope of finding their loved ones alive. We now open the lines to hear your thoughts on this tragic situation.
The executive of the Barkeepers and Operators Association is claiming its members are not being treated fairly by the authorities. Via statement yesterday it said it has taken note of several mass gatherings with full party like environment at the taste of Carnival events and other non-sanctioned events which is in total violation of the current health ordinance. The association says while it is in total agreement for these types of events to take place for fully vaccinated individuals, this cannot continue while legal, law-abiding businesses are being restricted, suppressed, and penalized for less than what took place at these events.
Today we are joined by the President of the Association Satesh Moonasar to share his concerns.
the President of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey Moore, gives us her perspective on the events of a Taste Of Carnival 2022. There were many events held by the organization last week and this morning we are going to delve into conversations about those events and more.
Concerns are being raised about certain Carnival-type events taking place at safe zones, where crowds were seen gathering in contravention of the regulations. In some videos circulating on social media people were seen dancing close together and many patrons were not wearing face masks. When asked for a response on the situation the Health Minister said the operation of safe zones and the conditions to be applied are clearly listed in the public health regulations about masking except if you are eating or drinking, only vaccinated persons are allowed, and so on. He said enforcing the law was the remit of the TTPS. This morning we have on the line the Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Wayne Mystar to talk more about these events, the risks, the police approach and give his advice to the public.
The Division F Toastmasters would like to thank all who made its last " The Let Trinbago know LTK" event a success. It would also like to apologize to the public as the response to the training was so great, that it exceeded capacity. It says it plans to host another free training, this time focusing solely on non Toastmasters, so that they can give them the attention they need and deserve. This training would be via Zoom again, with the capacity issue rectified. To tell us more about it is Marlon Parieaho, the Programme Quality Director.
On March 1, the Equal Opportunity Commission will join United Nations member states in observing Zero Discrimination Day (ZDD). The theme of ZDD 2022, is "Zero Discrimination against Women and Girls." The focus is on challenging the discrimination faced by women and girls, raising awareness and mobilizing action to promote equality of opportunity and empowerment.
As the leading state advocate on eliminating discrimination and promoting equality, it is one of the most important and relevant days on the Commission's calendar.
This morning we are joined by Chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission Ian Roach.
President at Trinidad and Tobago Copyright Collection Organisation Dr. Rai Ramlal joins us now to talk about the final of last THURSDAY'S Chutney Monarch Competition. This competition also has a primary school component and some of contestants have graduated to the senior's competition. He will talk about the event and its impact during the 'Taste of Carnival' 2022. This monarch is supported by the OCM group annually.