The political landscape is always generating a buzz in one way or the other. The Opposition United National Congress has raised several concerns over the passed few days, some may even argue that they have failed in some attempts.
Issues regarding the shortage of Forex, The THA Amendment Bill 2021 and a no confidence motion against Energy Minister Franklin Khan are among their main grievances. We were joined by the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Kirk Meighoo.
While there's been much talk about committee members selected for the review of the Secondary Entrance Examination, let's find out more about the preparation process for the June examination. Are there less concerns about the readiness of pupils for the June 10th exam?. The Easter break come up at the end of the month and upon their return, Standard five classes are expected to begin face-to-face classes to boost their preparedness.
Let's get the views of TTUTA, are they confident given the current experience with secondary school students and what has the feedback from SEA teachers been like since the start of term two?
Antonia De Freitas President of TTUTA joined us via Zoom.
On October 5th 2020 Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that "come January 2021 the fuel subsidy will be removed, prices will be subject to market forces and the Government will sell all gas stations owned by the State-owned National Petroleum (NP) to the private sector with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires".
To date, no such action has occurred and dealers are still awaiting word from the government. Details are expected to be revealed in a Finance Bill expected to come before the Parliament in a few weeks according to an Express report. When this completed Fuel prices will now be subject to market forces, NP has about 160 gas stations nationwide.
Robin Naraynsingh – President Petroleum Dealers Association joined us.
T&T Joins the rest of the World in observing Zero Discrimination Day with the hope of creating a more equitably world. This falls in line with mandate of The Equal Opportunity Commission, established by an Act of Parliament in 2008.How does the Commission plan to observe the day? Ian Roach, Chairman of the Equal opportunity Commission joined us.