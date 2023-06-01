In this episode of Morning Edition, Former Attorney General Garvin Nicholas is taking a shot at politics again with his Movement for National Development.
The Prime Minister is calling on citizens to take responsibility for this country and take a stand against criminal elements. He has also said NO to observers for the upcoming local government election.
The Prime Minister said all of this and more at the Breakfast with the PM meeting at the Trinidad Hilton yesterday. Well weighing in on the Prime Ministers statements is Political Analyst Dr. Shane Mohammed.
The Ministry of Sport joins us now to talk about The Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition.
Joining us via zoom are Louris Martin Lee-Sing, Programme manager, Best Village and Gideon Gangaram, Best Village Officer II responsible for the county of Victoria West.
The Lions Club of Arima is hosting its 2nd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament at Millennium Lakes Golf & Country Club, Trincity on Saturday 3rd June.
To share more details with us are Lions CLub of Arima President- Sarah Lezama and The Voice of Lupus Foundation President, Reeanna Harrilal.
The Project You foundation is a group of young professionals that came together to tackle a number of social issues.
Joining us live on set are Joshua Alexander, Chairman of Project You and Hannah-Lee Anderson the Chairman of the Womens Arm.
