In this Morning Edition, The Industrial Court has ruled that 376 retrenched TSTT workers can return to work, following the company's confirmation that it was retrenching 468 workers yesterday. In an effort to save the jobs of its members, the Communication Workers' Union filed an injunction which was heard at 5 pm. In a media release prior to the hearing, TSTT said the need to restructure is critical and a matter of survival.In the financial year ended March 31, 2021, TSTT's revenue fell by $453 million-18 per cent less than the prior year. The Secretary General of the CWU of Clyde Elder discusses.
In this segment, Terrence Deyalsingh- Minister of Health and Dr. Ian K. Hosein Consultant Medical Microbiologist Kings College Hospital, London and Visiting Professor, UWI, St. Augustine, discuss The Ministry of Health' initiative to spread more awareness about Non-Communicable Diseases and its life-threatening impact. One of those diseases making headlines particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic is diabetes. The disease is associated with a number of aliments including Diabetic foot ulcers which are quite common in a number of persons battling the disease.
Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby. There are many steps on the journey to fertility. And, there are many choices to be made about the fertility treatment that is right for you. Very often couples must choose between IVF, and IUI. How do you know which is right for you? Dr. Minto Bain explains.
In this segment we highlight The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service and their hosting of an Inmate's Art Exhibition starting from today until June 15th. Debbie Goodman, Manager of Corporate Communication, NALIS and Prisons Officer 2 Wendell Bompart, in charge of Programme and Industry, Women's Prison, elaborate.
John Arnold the CEO Tobago Festivals Commission and Dr. Stephen Sheppard the CEO Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute tell us more about the 'taste of Tobago' happening in Trinidad focusing on the arts originating from the sister isle.
This weekend you can enjoy the production Bitter Cassava & the Taste of Tobago Micro Market at Queen's Hall on Friday and Saturday.