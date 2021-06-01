T&T MEDICAL ASSOCIATION ON COVID TRENDS
The latest Covid-19 update by the Ministry of Health revealed sixteen deaths and 271 new positive COVID cases. We have a total of 9487 positive cases of which there are 100 cases of the Brazilian variant and nine cases of the UK variant. We were joined by Dr. Vishi Beharry President of T&T Medical Association and Dr. Keegan Baggan- Public Relations Officer, T&T Medical Association to help put this into perspective.
UWI RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Faculty of Law
Let's focus on Education and more specifically the University of the West Indies. They are on a recruitment drive for student applications for the 2021/2022 cycle. We were joined by Dr. Justin Koo Lecturer and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law to tell us more about what they have to offer.
BUSINESS BREAKFAST: SALES AS A PROFESSION CONFERENCE
Our Business Breakfast is courtesy Value Optical and we thank them for their sponsorship. Regardless of your type of business, just about everyone is seeking to increase their client list during the pandemic. The annual Sales as a Profession Conference is seeking to assist businesses in bridging the gap to reach their ultimate goal. They are hosting a virtual conference on June 17th and we were joined by Jarrod Best- Mitchell Co-Founder Sales as a Profession and Jarrod Best- Mitchell Co-Founder Sales as a Profession.
WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY
Our final interview segment and we focused on World No Tobacco Day. It was observed yesterday as part of the global effort to reduce the use and build awareness over the dangers of Tobacco. We got a sense of how the situation locally and the work the Ministry of Health is doing we were joined by Dr. Olubukola Fagorala, Head, Tobacco Education and Prevention Programs, Tobacco Control Unit and Dr. Vasant Basdeo, Primary Care Physician, Smoking Cessation Clinic, Siparia