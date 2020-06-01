On the show Phase Three of the Reopening of the economy begins today, June 1st. Retail stores and malls, are just some of the businesses with the green light to operate. For weeks, the Opposition has been calling for the reopening of several businesses to stimulate economic activity. Senator Anita Haynes, Public Relations Officer joined us.
So far, we have heard very little from the authorities about the reopening of the tourism industry. Stakeholders have questioned the viability of the sector, as they say various governments have failed to see the full potential of tourism on the twin-island. How has te Covid-19 regulations impacted tour operators? We were joined by Lorraine Pouchet, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association.
As we stated earlier a number of businesses have been added to the 'reopening list' outlined by the Government. We got a perspective from Diane Hadad- the Chairperson, Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
We were joined on by Safiya Noel, Managing Director of Safiya Group Limited and Kurleen Horsham Relationship Therapist to tell us more about a couple of events happening. Particularly, during the Covid-19 pandemic... extra concerns have been raised about mental health as well as an individual's ability to lead in such challenging times.
