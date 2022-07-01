In this Morning Edition, residents of Grande Riviere are counting their many losses after flood waters ravaged parts of the community on Wednesday 29th June.

In the case of one family, the home they shared for more than two decades partially collapsed.

The authorities say, relief efforts are underway but the full situation is still being assessed.

Reporter Alicia Boucher and cameraman Brandon Benoit were in Grand Riviere.

The Ministry of Education will host a media conference today July 1st on SEA results, an anticipated time on the primary school calendar. It's been two years of adjustment for the pupils and teachers due to the Covid-19 pandemic which came with a specific set of challenges. In this segment, Antonia Tekah-De Freitas, President of TTUTA gives her views on the end of the academic new and the flow of learning now that everyone has returned physically to classes.

Young or old...exam results anxiety is something most if not all of us have experienced at one time or another. Managing the emotions that may be associated with that can be difficult and that is why we have invited Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin to join us.

The results for the Secondary Examination Assessment exam are now available, determining where thousands of pupils will send the next leg of their educational learning. We are quite aware of the mix emotions this can bring on both parent and child. In this segment, Mr. Benjamin shares some tips on handle such a delicate situation.

We continue the focus on education with a programme scheduled for the July/ August vacation. Vacation Academy for Applied Technology begins on July 11th and explores a variety of learning options. According to the organisers students can explore their own ideas and potentially develop their own products and processes. Each session is limited to 75 participants in five disciplines. Heather MacIntosh-Simon Member - Board of Governors Trinity College and Wendell Chase Executive Member - Trinity College Alumni Association tell us more.

In the final segment John Arnold tells us about, Jazzin' Renaissance The Tambrin Jazz Project, happening tonight, July 1st, at Queen's Hall from 7:30 pm.  Jazz lovers will get a bit of what they love with some new flavour in the mix.

In regional news, in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, a man who abducted a woman, raped her three times and forced her to perform oral sex on him as many times during a 10-hour ordeal in a bushy area of Kelbourney, will spend 13 years and 3 months in prison and must enrol in any sexual therapy programmes available to inmates. However, the man, Terrance Dasent would have been spending thrice as long in prison had his sentences for each count of rape not run concurrently.

Further, when he was sentenced on Wednesday, the 36-year-old omnibus conductor, of Kelbourney, had been in prison for two years, 11 months and 11 days.

In Grenanda, following last week's election result....a cabinet has been sworn in for the tri-island state of Grenada,Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is the Minister for Finance, Minister for National Security and Home Affairs and Minister for Public Administration, Information and Disaster Management. In his address following the ceremony, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said now is the time for industrial peace in Grenada and announced in his capacity as Ministry of Finance that he will instruct the Ministry of Finance to repay to the teachers of Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada, the salaries that were docked unjustly from them and that those payments should be made to them as early as July 2022.

