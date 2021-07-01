No consensus! that's the result of the two-day debate in the House of Representatives on the Tobago Self Government Amendment Bill 2020. The Bills now hang in Limbo after the Opposition UNC failed to show up to the Red House for the Bill's Committee stage process.
We got the views of the political party the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine.
According to the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, a meeting was scheduled between this country and the Government of Guyana to discuss ' matters of mutual interest'. This follows a bit of controversy that brewed that week following comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who is the current chair of CARICOM, regarding Guyana's use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
This prompted a response by Dr Leslie Ramsammy, adviser to the Ministry of Health defending that country's vaccine programme earlier this month. We were happy to be joined by Gail Teixeira, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana...to chat about this and other matters.
We were joined by Arnaldo Conliff but in the music world he goes by 'A.Z.E Aegle . He is a poet, writer and singer who is currently working on the ' Gifts of God'. It's an audio and visual project carded for July 26th, aimed at addressing violence against women.
Season two is now streaming on www.gtcaribbeannettwork.tv. This season follows the story of a young woman who is the soul survivor in a post apocalyptic Trinidad in the year 2043.
We were joined by lead actress Aliyah Whatley, Ancil Harris the Producer/ Director and Keyon Bryan - Director