No consensus! that's the result of the two-day debate in the House of Representatives on the Tobago Self Government Amendment Bill 2020. The Bills now hang in Limbo after the Opposition UNC failed to show up to the Red House for the Bill's Committee stage process.

We got the views of the political party the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, a meeting was scheduled between this country and the Government of Guyana to discuss ' matters of mutual interest'. This follows a bit of controversy that brewed that week following comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who is the current chair of CARICOM, regarding Guyana's use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

This prompted a response by Dr Leslie Ramsammy, adviser to the Ministry of Health defending that country's vaccine programme earlier this month. We were happy to be joined by Gail Teixeira, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana...to chat about this and other matters.

We were joined by Arnaldo Conliff but in the music world he goes by 'A.Z.E Aegle . He is a poet, writer and singer who is currently working on the ' Gifts of God'. It's an audio and visual project carded for July 26th, aimed at addressing violence against women.

Season two is now streaming on www.gtcaribbeannettwork.tv. This season follows the story of a young woman who is the soul survivor in a post apocalyptic Trinidad in the year 2043.

We were joined by lead actress Aliyah Whatley, Ancil Harris the Producer/ Director and Keyon Bryan - Director

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID 19 ICU 98% Capacity

COVID 19 ICU 98% Capacity

While capacity in the parallel healthcare system which was set up to treat the COVID-19 virus is increasing, the space for those requiring intensive care is extremely limited.

Johnson On 4TH Term As TTCA President

Johnson On 4TH Term As TTCA President

Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association president Sonja Johnson is satisfied with what her organisation was able to achieve in terms of competitions despite covid-19 and wants it to continue that way and probably even grow amid the pandemic.

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

Two men have been held with High-Powered weapons and police foiled the kidnapping of a 15 year-old girl.