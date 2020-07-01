The Commissioner of Police hosted a media briefing at 10 am today to address the protest action and unrest that occurred in the capital yesterday.
We spent most of the show examining perspectives of of what transpired yesterday and what is needed to address the issue. In addition... our team comprising of Political Editor Juhel Browne and Camera Operator Ryan Bascombe brought you live updates throughout the show from the capital.
It was just about two weeks ago, we spoke with Security Expert Commander Garvin Heerah about his recommendations on policing during the period of the Black Lives Matter Movement. The protest action worldwide has forced an adjustment in policing strategies worldwide to address the problem. Yesterday's fracas in and around the capital was to protest the innocent killing of three men in Morvant according to residents.
Also on the show.. Political Leader of the Progressive Party Nikoli Edwards talks about his chances at the polls in the San Fernando West Constituency.