In this episode of Morning Edition, we address the question: What happens behind the prison walls? today, we are joined today by the President of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards.
After 9 men accused of the Vindra Naipaul -Coolman murder claimed abuse at the hands of the state were awarded over 20 million dollars.
During a press conference on Monday the Minister of Education made several proposals to treat with the school system and improve learning for students. Today we are joined by Nirmala Dindial- NAPSPA 1ST Vice President to get their perspective on the proposals.
The National Action Cultural Committee is having its 2023 Young Kings Carnival Competition .. and later we will have a draw for positions… with us is Embau Moheni- Servant Chairman of NACC and Addelon Braveboy-'Banjela' -Reigning National Young King 2020.
As the carnival festivities get underway, there is a warning today to look out for danger as it relates to drugs and alcohol. To tell us more is Salorne Mc Donald C.E.O. of Jabulous /Intervention Specialist.
The Massy group is celebrating 100 years today and its Chief Executive Officer Mr Gervais Warner is here with us this morning.
The Red Cross Society is having its 2023 children's Carnival. To share some of the details on what can be expected this year is Mr. Joel Bayley -Project & Event Director.
Caribbean Sign Language Centre (CSLC) was founded by Mrs. Nicole Paul in September, 2011. It was formed out of the desire to enhance and develop communication between the Deaf and the hearing.
CSLC offers a range of services including sign language interpreting, translation, training and consultancy in the area of deaf inclusion and equality.
Their Corporate Social Responsibility revolves around advocacy on behalf of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities across the Caribbean and supporting them in finding gainful employment.
We are chatting now with Trevon Christopher Jugmohan about his upcoming show, Love Extravganza!
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 9:30pm for ME Prime. See you tomorrow but in the mean time we leave you with this image of the Dame Lorraine.