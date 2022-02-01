The Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non Governmental Organizations stands in solidarity with the communications workers union. Yesterday the Communication workers Union General Secretary said there is a meeting with TSTT carded for today to discuss the restructuring of the company. TSTT has said this exercise has become necessary as the company had a $453 million decrease in revenue last year. The company said the pandemic was among the reasons for the situation. However todat FITUN is blaming TSTT's business practices and operations for its current financial situation and says workers should not be made to pay the price. Via a statement yesterday FITUN's President Joseph Remy condemned the the government, the shareholders and trhe Board of Directors at TSTT for what he described as their callous manner of treating with the livlihoods of the workers. Mr. Remy joins us this morning to share his poerspective on the matter.
It was just one week ago, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said staging of carnival must go hand in hand with the reopening of beaches. One week later, the THA announces an October 2022 carnival for Tobago on the same day the National Carnival Commission outlined its ' Taste of Carnival ' list of events.
The proposal of a separate carnival for the sister isle is not a new proposal but is the pandemic really the best timing to test such an initiative ?. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine joins us now to talk carnival and other matters relating to the operations of the Assembly.
We are joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar to talk carnival and safety measures. The country's murder toll remains a concern as murders continued throughout the month of January, the Acting Top Cop says gang violence and illegal guns are major problem.
With this country's high Covid-19 death toll...many families are now faced with the extra financial burden of unexpectedly saying goodbye to their loved ones. To assist with this expense JMMB Express Finance recently launched its Interest Free Covid 19 Funeral Loan Program
to support families facing this predicament. We are joined Elson James the Chief Executive Officer to tell us more.
World read a loud Day will be observed tomorrow and to commemorate the Arima Boys RC School will a special day of activities on the day from 11 am. To tell us more about what the school has planned is PATRICIA BELCON-GARCIA TEACHER AND MEMBER OF THE SCHOOL'S LITERACY COMMITTEE.
The daily routine of life added to the implications of a global pandemic is enough to stress anyone out from time to time and these stresses, can lead to anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts. It's so easy to suffer in silence and that's why we invited Mrs Ashvini Nath, Manager Mental Health Division to shed some light on how we can cope and assist others who may be struggling.