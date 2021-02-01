Morning Edition: 1st February, 2021

APT JAMES BEGINS COMMERCIAL OPERATION
The APT James is officially a part of the inter-island ferry schedule as of today. The ferry replaces the Jean De La Valette that serviced the sea-bridge for the past 18th months. There should also be more good news around the corner as the Dry-docking of the Cabo Star which began on January 16th is scheduled to end tomorrow. It is expected to resume service on Wednesday 3rd, bringing some much needed relief to the business community. We were joined by the chairperson for the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Ms. Diane Hadad.
ANIMAL FEED INCREASE HIT FARMERS
Exactly one month ago, Farmer Shiraz Khan was on the show discussing the shortage of animal feed on the local market. In an update, farmers are saying effective Today they have been notified by their suppliers of a price increase which they deem to be unfair. Shiraz Khan joined us once more.
CARNICONVERSATIONS
Though there are no official carnival 2021 celebrations, stakeholders have taken their innovativeness to another level. The annual CarniConversations will take place virtual from February 4th-6th and presents an opportunity for those directly involved in carnival to formulate its evolution. We were joined by Derrick Lewis Director, CarniCon; Founder & Creative Director, Eventology, Trinidad & Tobago Dr. Emma Perot Programme Director, CarniConversations 2021; Lecturer in Law; Intellectual Property Consultant.
TGC C’BBEAN C SUITE CONVERSATIONS
Thing Grow Lead - Training Masters Limited is hosting an event on Friday under the theme "Agile Digital Leadership ' from 9:30 am to noon. There is no cost and you can log unto Caribbeancsuite.com. It's the second staging of Caribbean C-Suite Conversations, the first was last October under the theme "From Crisis to Breakthrough'. Who exactly should be involved and what are the expected benefits? We were joined by Paul Bryan the Managing Director of Think Growl Lead.