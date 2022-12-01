In this episode of Morning Edition, we are now joined by Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson to get an update on the situation with Caroni residents, who were inundated with flood waters over the past days.
With the country's murder toll crossing 550 the country is said to be in a desperate situation. The Police Commissioner is reported as saying there is no need for a State of Emergency. Today we are joined by Senior Counsel Martin Daly to get his perspective on the surge of crime and violence prevalent in TT.
We are now joined by Trevor James THA Infrastructure Secretary, he will be discussing the alleged refusal by the Trade Ministry to grant an export license to Tobago Quarry company SPEL.
Lands slid and road infrastructure in Tobago. Aging infrastructure in Tobago and budget for repairs after the inclement weather.
Let's tell you about 'Crème de la Crème'. It's happening on December 11th at Little Carib Theatre FROM 6 PM, tickets are priced at $150. We are joined by four guests to give us information.
In studio are Nalini Akal Artistic Director. N9 Dance Company and Paige De Leon, Adviser to Tobago Gold Europe and via zoom are Mungal Patasar- Veteran Musician and Lars Soderstrom- CEO and Founder - Tobago Gold Europe.
Secondary School Middle Distance winners will compete for National titles at the final SSTF event before the 2023 track season begins. The 5K event takes place this Sunday 4th December 2022 at the UWI Spec, beginning at 11am.
The 5K brings together all the winners from the Tobago, North and the
South/Central Cross Runs. All these winners will be vying to achieve the title of National Middle-Distance Champion in their various age groups and genders.
The points awarded from previous Cross Run events will be tallied with the points gained from the 5K to determine the National Champions. Students are to register in their schools. The deadline for schools' registration is Thursday 1st December 2022.
To tell us more lets joint President of the Organization Joseph Brewster.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with here an image of "A Cresent Noon Outshone by the glory of a dying day" after a rainy week from J Luchman in Curepe.