In this installment of Morning Edition, yet another court matter was heard yesterday, November 30th, relating to the issue of Venezuelan migrants. Attorneys are challenging the state on the issue of deportation, representing some of whom were deported a few days ago. Last evening, we highlighted a story in our newscast about a family torn apart as the mother entered this country illegally. There have been mixed views on the matter, which has once again returned as a major talking point within the society. During the migrant registration exercise in 2019, over 16,500 Venezuelans were registered and are still legally permitted to reside and work here.
We were joined by Ruben Gonzalez- Venezuelan Living in T&T whose wife was recently Deported, Yesenia Gonzalez- Venezuelan Living in T&T, Activist and also attorney Criston Williams.
Annually, December 1st is observed as World AIDS Day. The importance of HIV/AIDS awareness cannot be underscored as millions are impacted globally. In 2019, reports indicated that 330,000 persons in the Caribbean are living with HIV. What is the current situation locally ? We were joined by Rhema Lewis, Associate Programme Director, HIV and AIDS Coordinating Unit, Ministry of Health.
Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined Fazeer and discussed a number of topics relating to policing and illegal migrants in T&T.
International Day for Persons with Disabilities will be observed on Thursday and, Caribbean Telecommunications Union is doing its part to build awareness. They have created Caribbean Video Assistance Service specifically for the blind and deaf community. It's a free initiative and being described as the first of its kind in the Caribbean.
It may be scaled down just a bit however, festive celebrations are still on the cards as members of the Creative sector get ready for the Christmas season. And on Earth, Peace is happening in two forms, a live one hour performance this Friday and then, a virtual event on December 18th to 20th. Tickets for the live event are $200.
Tiana Chandler Producer and Michael Hudlin Musical Conductor spoke to Fazeer on this upcoming event.