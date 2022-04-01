The Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon, says iQor has had a presence in Trinidad and Tobago for seven (7) years, commencing in 2015 with the establishment of its first facility at the Tamana InTech Park in Wallerfield.
Speaking at yesterday's post cabinet briefing she explained that at that time, the business process outsourcing industry in Trinidad and Tobago was now emerging, but needed something special if it were to develop into its own—it needed more than just the backing of Government, it needed an investor to lead the way, to take the risk and to invest in a vision.
She said today, iQor operations at Tamana provides employment for 650 persons. To speak with us more on this is the President of InvestTT Sekou Alleyne.
The National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) is claiming that many employees in the private sector are now in jeopardy of losing their jobs because of their COVID vaccination status. Via statement the union said it has been inundated with calls from employees who are facing dismissal or non-renewal of contracts based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.
According to NATUC, employers cannot do this to their workers. We have with us this morning the General Secretary of the Union Michael Annisette to expand more on this development.
World Autism Awareness Day will be commemorated tomorrow under the theme, "Inclusive Quality Education for All". According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the United States today. Autism, or the autism spectrum disorder covers a refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Some of its characteristics are:
Delayed language skills.
Delayed movement skills.
Delayed cognitive or learning skills.
Dr. Sarah Soo Hon Public Relations Officer of the Autistic Society is here to tell us about an event tomorrow from 2 pm featuring Dr. Liesl Windsor, a Developmental-Behavioural Pediatrician.
Keeping the focus on music and entertainment, practitioners of the art were greatly impacted during the pandemic with some opting not to record due to a lack of funding. To assist artistes, La Records is offering special packages at a reduce cost to help performers get their work out to the wider public. They latest work includes the ' Cogency Riddim' and they are offering an $1800 promotion which gives access to the instrumental, recording, mixing and mastering.
Lyndon Andrews Founder and Music Producer joins us now along with team member and vocalist Semonita Brereton.
Soca entertainer Blaxx is very well known for his on stage persona, but here is the story of one south Florida family who tells us how he practically became family. The now deceased and beloved Soca Artiste took the time to share his his caring and sharing personality with one of his biggest fans.