Let's get the views of the Opposition United National Congress on the arrival of the first shipment Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday evening.
Dr. Rishad Seecheran- Member of Parliament for Caroni East has been very vocal on the vaccine controversy, has his perspective changed since its arrival? The Caroni East MP spoke with Fazeer.
In a time of Covid-19 almost everyone can relate to a story about sacrifice and discipline. Christians around the globe remember their saviour in a special way around what is commonly refereed to as 'Resurrection Weekend'. It is marked with Good Friday and Easter Sunday observances, in what is considered to be the most important time in the Christian Calender.
We were joined by the Bishop of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Trinidad & Tobago, Right Reverend Claude Berkley.
The mandate to keep the safety of women and girls a priority continues, as several groups and organizations lobby the government to implement the necessary legislation to ensure a safer environment.
We were joined by two representatives for a discussion, Dr Katija Khan, Clinical psychologist and The Right Reverend Joy Evelyn Abdul-Mohan, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Caribbean Yard Campus is set for another semester of learning beginning on Monday 5th. Classes will be conducted virtually until June at the cost of $1200. The organization is known for going beneath the surface in just about everything that deals with Caribbean identity.
Sweet broom and bitter bush, the science of traditional medicine, is just one of the courses you can look forward you. We were joined by Dr. Anthony Richards-Regional Facilitator, Sweet Broom and Bitter Bush: Science of Traditional Medicine, Kenwyn Crichlow, Coordinator, Nacido Del Orinoco: History of Trinidad and Venezuela and Rawle Gibbons- Director, Caribbean Yard Campus.