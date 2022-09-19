We are joined by Political Analyst Dr. Winford James this morning to get his perspective on the charges laid against MP David Lee, his subsequent response to the charges and the ongoing saga between the Political Leader of the P.D.P Watson Duke and Chief Secretary of the T.H.A. Farley Augustine.
All Care Home Services Limited, a home health care distribution company, will officially launch two products specifically for persons living with and who have diabetes at the Trinidad & Tobago Medical Conference on Sunday 11th September 2022.
Trinidad & Tobago has one of the highest amputation rates per capita because of diabetic foot ulcers, and the absence of a proper wound care protocol system that would holistically address wound management and healing from the inside out.
Their medical Ambassadors are Dr. Larry Baratta, an international wound Care Consultant and Dr. Richard Mann, a world-renowned podiatrist will present a Total Wound Care System join us this morning to tell us more.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and today's focus is on the upcoming budget presentation. The energy sector is the backbone of our economy therefore, a lot of emphasis is placed in that direction when we discussing the economy.
What is the future looking like for the sector two years after the pandemic started and what would they like to see in the upcoming budget? We are joined on set by President and CEO, Dr, Dax Driver.
Let's tell you about a partnership that is expected to boost the work of conservation and community group Nature Seekers. Age of Union Alliance has pledged support to assist the Matura-based organization in its efforts to protect our sea turtles inclusive of the endangered leatherback turtles.
This is lead by Canadian tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva, the founder of Canadian retail tech company Lightspeed Commerce, who has pledged a significant sum of his personal wealth to global conservation and restoration projects around the world.
During leatherback turtle season, the Matura beach has attracts more than two hundred turtles nightly during peak season. How did this collaboration come about and what we can expected from it ? We are joined by Suzan Lakhan Baptiste, Managing Director Nature Seekers AND Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union.
Chantuelle Vibz is A Musical Tribute to Andre Tanker, one of this country's beloved musicians and composers who sadly passed away from a heart attack in 2003. The tribute is happening on Republic Day at the Central Bank auditorium, tickets are priced at $300. Vocalist Empress Aje is here to give us more details.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this "Gem of a sunset in South West Trinidad" from Sham Sahadeo.