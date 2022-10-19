In this Morning Edition, we opened the phone lines for you to share your thoughts or the impact on your community of the collapsed WASA line in South Trinidad and the 3 sinkholes in the Beetham area.
Call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Joining us now is Wendell Etienne – WASA Snr. Manager Corporate Communications (Ag), to discuss the situation with the sinkholes at Beetham, what is being done to address it and how long it will take to properly address the situation.
We will also like to discuss the latest development of a collapsed WASA line in South Trinidad and what is the situation with residents and repair works in that area.
Welcome back and it's time for another episode of Fertility Step by Step with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Saturday October 15, was National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Dr Catherine, can tell us more about this Remembrance Day and why it's so important.
We are continuing our focus on health and Dr. Asante Le Blanc joins us now via zoom, she is the chairperson of the Cancer Society.
They are hosting the annual Bubbles for Life on Saturday November 5th at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and T-shirts cost $100. for adults and $85 for kids, Dr. Le Blanc is here to tell us more.
We are now chatting with Pundit Ganesh Maharaj on the meaning and significance of Divali.
The observations currently taking place as we build up to the actual day of spirital recognition to the Hindu community Monday 21st. We will also discus his hopes for this and what he wants to see the nation learn during this time.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 9:30pm this evening for ME PRIME after the 12th Man TT. We leave you with this image of a gold rimmed swallow tale butterfly from Sham Sahadeo.