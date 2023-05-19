In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Senior Counsel Martin Daly about the Privy Council ruling against the state's plan to delay local government elections.
President of the Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed and Deputy President Patrick Stewart Hodge adjudicated on this case. The Privy Council, in its judgement emphasised the importance of the citizens right to vote.
Speaking with us now is Nneka Braveboy, the President of the Bee Keepers Association about their concerns regarding the Legislation governing the industry and an import ban as well as the recent bee attacks on Mayaro residents.
We are now discussing World Metrology Day (observed on May 20th), as well as Legal Metrology. With us today is Erica Caruth, Manager Metrology Division, TT Bureau of Standards.
We are now joined by Reanne Lindsay, Managing Director of the Across the Floor Dance Group in Tobago and Rochelle Frank her longest standing Dancer to tell us about their upcoming event.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening M.E PRIME.