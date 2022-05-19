In this Morning Edition, Dr. Roger Hosein Economist & Lecturer and Dr. Bhoe Tewarie former Minister of Planning with the People's Partnership government, give their thoughts on the Minister of Finance's Mid Year Review presentation.
In this segment, we continue with the third episode of Trinidad Bhojpuri with Dr. Visham Bhimull founder of Caribbean Hindustani
In this segment, Marlon De Bique, CEO of Naparima Bowl discusses Fusion: The Jazz Experience three, scheduled for Saturday May 21st. The event promises to highlight the diversity and cultural roots of jazz as well as its influences.
In this segment, we speak with the Former President of the United Farmers Union Shiraz Khan to hear more about the impact of increased feed and operating costs for farmers and Companies, leading to higher cost for Chicken and eggs for consumers. There are said to be a series of adjustments in the marketplace and incremental costs for hatching eggs, grains, packaging materials and fuel. The hike in prices to consumers are a reflection of those costs.