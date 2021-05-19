POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
According to the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in an interview with the Express a parliamentary debate is expected in less than two weeks on the proclamation of the State of the Emergency by the President on Sunday. As stated by the Prime Minister, The SoE has no fixed period at this time but, the latest public health regulations end on July 4th.
This is as a result of a worrying Covid-19 surge, as 23 more people succumbed to the virus yesterday a record number of deaths for the country. The government's vaccination drive received a boost earlier today with the arrival of 100, 000 doses of the World Health Organisation approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine just after 1 am. We had this and more to discuss with Member of parliament for Oropouche East Dr. Roodal Moonilal.
YOU GO GIRL
It's part two of their panel discussion series "You go Girl!", which commenced on May 12th and runs until September. It's hosted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and will feature six virtual events. the next one is scheduled for May 26th with live streaming on the Ministry's Facebook page. Persons can submit their questions up until 8am on the day of the event, via the Ministry's Facebook and IG pages. We were joined by Shamfa Cudjoe, the Minister of Sport and Community Development.
TTOC ACCEPTS VACCINE OFFER
The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, which also happens to be an Olympic year due to the 2020 postponement. There is even brighter news for the TTOC as they have accepted an offer by the Pan American Sports Organization to vaccinate T&T athletes participating in the Tokyo Games.