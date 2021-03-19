In today's Morning Edition, the telephone lines were opened to discuss Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley with his conversations with the Prime Minister, as touched on a number of topics but focus primarily on Health and Education. This is what some of you had to say.
It's been one year and one week since this country's first Covid-19 case and on Wednesday, marked one year since the restrictions were imposed. Though several relaxations were implemented to assist with the economic fallout, Bars owners are still operating under confined measures. Currently bars are allowed to remain open only to provide pick up service however, many fear that may soon be non-existent as they just can't afford to continuing servicing the public with dwindling returns.
We were joined by Satesh Moonasar, President of the Barkeepers & Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
#WeHaveNotForgottenYou are the words echoed by a group of people from the Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Caribbean diaspora in the United Kingdom, to the women and girls in T&T. They have come together to create a one month long fundraising campaign to support charities locally in their work to end violence against women and girls. 'Faith in Our Destiny' the name of the advocacy group has attracted support from businesses and entertainers in the UK. We were joined by two members Author Nikisha Watson and radio DJ Martin Abraham via Zoom.
The Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged more persons globally to engage in agriculture as either a hobby or profession, given the concerns surrounding world food security. The National Committee setup by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries for World Food Day, will be hosting a webinar on Monday to commemorate the occasion. The theme is 'The Food Price Challenge' and telling us more was Wilhelmina Kissoonsingh- Chairperson of the World Food Day National Committee of Trinidad and Tobago.
We told you a bit about Genesis International Limited, an Online Business Boot Camp. They are hosting the camp on Sunday and begins at 9 am, the cost is $500 and spearheaded by its founder former Ambassador Makeda Antoine-Cambridge. The company was formed in 2013 and is headquartered in the southern city. Mrs. Cambridge joined us on set.