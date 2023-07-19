Morning Edition: 19th July 2023

Joining us this morning is advocate for the Procurement Act Afra Raymond. Amendments to the Public Procurement Act come up for debate in an emergency sitting of the Lower House today amid much controversy.
This after the Minister of Finance issued two exemption orders allowing the procurement of goods and services for the just concluded Heads of Government Meeting.
This matter has a lot of moving parts and seems to be changing everyday could you please make some sense of all of this for us.
Concern is again being raised about the state of affairs among the youth and their involvement in crime.
This morning we are joined by Social Worker and Former Minister of Gender Youth and Child Development Verna St Rose Greaves.
Do you want a collection of brilliant minds or a brilliant collection of minds?
Hmm, think about it.
Then parents this segment is for you. The Brilliant Minds Foundation is an educational non-profit organization and provides free quality education to students preparing for S.E.A. and CSEC examinations.
Here to tell us more about Brilliant Minds, is its founder Aaron Edwards and UWI Guild President.
Koby Sandy Good Morning.
Welcome back.
Sundress, Sandals and Shades is back, this time bigger and better!
The annual event serves to empower women and contributes part of its proceeds to fight cancer. Joining us now is Cindy Thomas and Charlene Griffith. Good morning ladies .Tell us more about Sundress.
Sandals and Shade?
