The Prime Minister's media conference focused on a number of topics including; crime, wage negotiations and the Petrotrin refinery. This morning, we are joined by David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice to hear his thoughts.
We are still focusing on the prime minister's media conference that was held yesterday, where he revealed that current discussions regarding the Petrotrin Refinery does not appear to be promising. Dr. Rowley also clarified the government's position on the fuel subsidy which he says was not removed despite the increased prices in super and premium gasoline. Former Energy Minister, Kevin Ramnarine joins us this morning.
Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us now as we continue to put the focus on the safety of our children. The July/August vacation is a time of enjoyment for many but can also be perfect opportunity for predators. The TTPS Media Ambassador is here to share some helpful tips to help us create a safer environment for our youth.
Gospel Artiste Joel 'Positive' Murray captured five music awards at the recently held Caribbean Gospel Marlin Music Awards in the Bahamas. Positive was recognized for:
Outstanding Song
Outstanding Album
Outstanding Music Video Male
Outstanding Reggae Recording and
Outstanding Dancehall Recording
Positive is enjoying the success of his latest album 'Heartwired' and currently on tour overseas. He joins us this morning.
The July/August vacation is often filled with family friendly events now that the kids are out of school. A Total Love Concepts Production is seeking to do just that with its Believers' Business Bonanza and Bazaar under the them..."The Best is yet to come!". It's at the Arima Velodrome from 12:00 noon and features a fashion show, Christian comedy and much more. Event host Ava "AP" Toussaint joins us now.
We go to regional news, and we head to Barbados first.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados has expressed concern about the "notable silence" from Government on troubling matters raised in the 2021 Auditor General's Report, and has called for urgent action.
The ICAB highlighted Auditor General Leigh Trotman's findings that state agencies and Government departments in some cases not only provided accounts late but failed to follow the applicable reporting standards set out in the Public Finance Management Act 2019.
The group added that the underlying theme in the report appears to be a lack of good governance, and it warned of serious consequences if the matter is not tackled.
Now to Jamaica....
Findings of an investigation into the shock departure of Jamaica's first monkeypox patient have suggested that he indeed escaped through a bathroom window, challenging a counterclaim that he walked from the isolation ward.
The July 9 disappearance from May Pen hospital triggered a frenzied , multi-agency search for hours before the patient was eventually picked up at his home in the Clarendon community.
Thank you for viewing and we invite you to join us for ME PRIME this evening at 8:30 pm. We leave you with this closing image of capturing the 'Super Buck moon' sent by Andalene Ramadhar from Williamsville.