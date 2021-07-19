It's a day many businesses and customers were anticipating for a couple weeks, street food and restaurants can finally be available to the public. The current regulations provides for Pick-Up, Curb Side Pick-Up and Drive-Through only, our team of Brandon Benoit and Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine was live on the scene.
The country's borders officially reopened on Saturday and while the fixation has been on the airport, how was the activity at our sea ports? We were joined by the President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Michael Annisette to give us an update.
Additional mass vaccination sites have been added as government seeks to boost this country's chances against the Covid-19 virus. For the first time, persons eighteen years and older are now now eligible to receive the vaccine. NAPA Port of Spain will begin a trial run this week and the rollout schedule to commence from next week but beginning today sites are up in Couva and in Penal... at Power-Gen where we had our crew of Immanuel Nunez and Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.
Success Training for Young Leaders & Entrepreneurs or S.T.Y.L.E it is a youth online camp aimed at an introduction into the world of work and business marketing. They are catering for ages 15-19 and part proceeds go to St. George's College, Barataria.
We were joined by Renelle Wilson- Managing Director, Ren Wilson Stylist, Inc.
We started the conversation last week and we are continuing today on the evnt Bridging the Digital Divide. It is A Virtual Conference for Caribbean MSMEs happening on July 22nd & 23rd. The Cost is USD$50 or TTD $350 VAT inclusive.
The event is organized by the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and joining us via Zoom are: Dale Lutchman- Chair, Nova Committee, Allison Demas- Imm. Past Chair, Nova Com, Karen Caraballo- Chief Entrepreneurial Dev Officer, Nedco.