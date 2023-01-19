In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss how the Police have arrested 8 of their colleagues in connection with the ongoing Firearm Users License investigation (FUL).
Confirmation came from the TTPS yesterday. With us this morning are President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Ag. ASP Gideon Dickson and General Secretary Ag. ASP Ishmael Pitt.
What impact has this situation had on the TTPS since yesterday?
Richie Sookhai has been appointed as a PNM Senator and his former colleagues from the Greater Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce have extended their congratulations.
Today we are joined by Chaguanas Chamber President Baldath Maharaj.
Bad roads in Tabaquite have left the Brasso Venado Primary School closed since last November deprived students of their education. Speaking with Tv6 on Tuesday one parent said the situation is frustrating.
Joining us today to discus the issue is TTUTA President Martin Lum Kin.
The Oilfields Workers Trade Union delivered a letter to TTEC Chairman Rodney Thomas calling the utility company's proposed rate increase unfair and burdensome.
This is in response to the ongoing consultations hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission, on a proposed increase in electricity rates.
The union says T&TEC has a number of fundamental issues to address ang joining us via zoom to share more are OWTU representatives; 2nd Vice President Reesa Ramlogan-Jodha and Executive Trustee Johnathan Bowen.
Allan 'D Entertainer' Augustine joins us now to talk more about Million Laffs Monday: Legends and Legacy. It's on February 13th at SAPA.
We are now joined by the multitalented music producer, writer, DJ Private Ryan.
Soca Love Story is an event hosted by Groovy Soca Monarch College Boy Jesse, who is also the lead vocalist of D'All Starz band. It's on January 26th at Woodford cafe Chaguanas from 8 pm.
College Boy Jesse is here to talk about the event and his music, we are also joined by vocalist Timeka Marshall of Guyana.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime .See you next week but in the mean time we leave you with this image of a sunset from Sham Sahadeo.