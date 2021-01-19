In Tuesday's Morning Edition for January 19, 2021, we are less than one week away from election day, five local government districts and the Tobago House of Assembly all on January 25th. On the sister isle, those on the opposing end are seeking to put an end to the People's National Movement's reign. We were joined by Pastor Terrence Baynes, the Political Leader of the Tobago Forwards and Candidate for Bethel/Mt Irvine. What does he see as some of the pressing issues and how have things been on the campaign trail?
The Asa Wright Nature eco lodge has been basically non-functional since April 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, which was quickly followed by the negative economic impact on its operations.
The management of the non-profit organization has now taken a decision to close the operations of the Lodge, which has resulted in 42 terminated employees. However, Professor Judith Gobin the Chair of the Executive Board at Asa Wright Nature Centre says the Trust will remain in operation. Professor joined us to explain closure of the lodge.
Between crime solving and Covid-19 regulations enforcement, the TTPS have been extra busy as a result of their duties. We saw police exercises over the weekend targeting beaches and other areas known to be crowded spots and yesterday, the media received an email from the Ministry of the Attorney General with updated protocols. We were joined by Wayne Mystar- Senior Superintendent.
Let's place the focus on the by-elections coming up on the 25th. We were joined by Martina Maria Loubon-Legendre, the PNM Candidate Electoral District of Hindustan/ St. Mary. Mrs Legendre is a wife and mother of two, who spent her childhood days into young adult-hood in New Grant/Tableland before moving to Princes Town in the year 2016. She says her strong political background, work ethic and personality can help her get the edge in the upcoming poll.
Decorated Director and Filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon is the CEO of Caribbean Tales Media Group. She was born in London but grew up in Trinidad with her parents and grandparents born in T&T.
Now based in Canada, her work as a director include the feature films; What My Mother Told Me, Peggy Su!, A Winter Tale, the television series Lord Have Mercy, and HeartBeat. Her latest feature film HERO: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross picked up the TTFF 2018 People's Choice Award, 2019 AMAA award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature and recently opened the PanAfrican Film Festival 2020 in Los Angeles taking home the Ja'Net Feature Narrative Award. It is currently airing on U.S television and streaming platform ShowTime.
So it's no surprise that Frances-Anne Solomon has been selected to be a part of the committee for reviewing candidates for an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation responsible for the Oscars. Ms Solomon will serve on the Directors Branch Executive Committee for a year.