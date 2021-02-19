For many, the saga that hovers over the Tobago House of Assembly election that resulted in a 6-6 tie on January 25th is far from over. The PDP and the People National Movement have failed to agree on a way forward on three separate occasions in the Assembly Chamber and today, parliamentarians are set to met on the proposed bill for amendments on the Tobago House of Assembly.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Tobago Division is asking the Prime Minister not to move forward with the bill until proper consultations are held with the twelve elected assemblymen. In a media release they said, Parliament's intervention at this time will subvert Tobago's push for self-determination...adding.... "Resolution of the tie should be left up to the people of Tobago and their 12 elected representatives". According to Chairman Diane Hadad, the dialogue should seek to establish a new "national unity" government with a shared Executive Council, with a clear mandate to tackle the fundamental governance problems of the THA Act and to take us back to the polls by 2023.

Since the escalation of crime and violence in our society, many have pondered on their safety options. With a renewed focus on the security of women, it may come in handy to have a few daily practical guidelines. Former Head of the National Operations Centre Gavin Heerah says 'self preservation is your first line of defence'. He is also calling on men to examine themselves and urged guilty parties to seek a change in lifestyle.

Born and bred in T&T, Jillian Danford now resides in Canada and is the star of a family reality show. "Auntie Jillian" is into its second season now airing on Canadian television via one of its top networks CTV. The first season captured more than two million viewers. Auntie Jillian is known in the community as a youth advocate and has spoken at school assemblies as well as government programs for youth and anti-violence. Ms. Danford joined us via Zoom.

Sport has been one of the harder hit sectors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some disciplines are unable to say when they will be to participate in tournament or practisce. The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee is seeking to move that conversation forward with their event 'Sport Industry TT 6th Edition'. It's under the theme 'The Future is Now! COVID-19 Implications for the Sport Industry' happening on March 4th from 9 am. President of the TTOC Brian Lewis joined us.

Action To Come Says Farley

A verbal attack against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Tobago PNM executive. This as Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine address the people of Tobago on Wednesday night, promising what he termed 'unprecedented action' in the coming days

Landslide Threatens Home

Norma Adams of Iceland Trace, Sandy River, Mason Hall Tobago, is tonight hopeful that the Division of Infrastructure will soon address her concerns and the constant issue of loose dirt causing landslides near her home.

Granny Luces Passes

Another day, another Icon gone... Today this country lost one of its most iconic distance runners Lynette Granny Luces... She was 93 years old

Patriotic Has No More Chances For Refinery

The Finance Minister has announced today that it is the end of the road for the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union and its efforts to acquire the State-owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre.

PM And MPATT Respond To Vaccination

The Medical Association of T&T is fully supporting the government's decision to use the first two thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on frontline medical workers.