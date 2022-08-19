This morning we are joined by Criminologist Darius Figuera to examine what is happening in our country as it relates to crime, violence, society and the security of the people. Everyday there seems to be more and more bloodshed.
On Tuesday a 9yr old boy was the shot during a gun attack in Morvant and is warded in critical condition. An 11 year old was also shot in that incident and is listed as stable, over the weekend a Venezuelan national was stabbed to death in Couva, another man aged 28, was reportedly gunned down while in his bed with his girlfriend and two men were shot and killed at a night club at One Woodbrook place, just to name a few of the incidents. To get his perspective on this situation let's go now to Mr. Figuera.
We are now chatting with Guyana's Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton. Just as the island's President is here in TT for an official visit. Today we will discuss the Clean list and CARICOM's recommendations to that effect. Cooperation with Trinidad in the oil and gas sector. The claim of one Guyana, The corruption alligators by vise news on the vice president and the recent police corruption on Ricardo Fagundes aka "Paper Shorts" murder investigation.
The Wheel of Wars Festival will include competitions in a number of motorsport disciplines including drifting, drag racing, motocross racing, 4x4 mud drags and go-karting.
Motorsport athletes will have a chance to win trophies and prizes while spectators will be enthralled by the excitement of the spurs of high powered engines erupting in a fun and competitive atmosphere.
The festival will also welcome international motorsport athletes. Benjamin Baldini of France, arguably the best motorbike stunt rider in the world, will grace our shores to perform his best motorcycle stunts. A ramp is also being erected at Wallerfield for foreign Canadian rider Mike Ouellet to launch his motorcycle to a height of almost 100 feet in the air.
Welcome to our guest event promoter, Quincy Martin who is an avid motorsport enthusiast and enduro motorcycle rider.
As part of Tv6's Conversation Series with NALIS Mr. Kenneth Suratt, Executive Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association will discuss the contributions of visually impaired persons to the society, from Independence to now, as well as how we as a nation can improve in our service to the visually impaired.
The Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) relaunch the "Chase CharLiE Away Anti-Littering Campaign" with the "Chase CharLiE Caravan.
The "Chase CharLiE Caravan" has been visiting communities across Trinidad and Tobago to raise awareness of the impacts of littering and encourage better waste disposal practices.
Recent inclement weather has made citizens more cognizant of the effects of flooding, we believe that this is an opportune time to highlight the linkage between improper disposal of waste to flooding and other preventable manmade disaster. We are joined by Selma Elie – SWMCOL Communications Specialist to tell us more.
The Eastern Regional Health Authority is hosting a Wellness Moves Health Walk and Health Fair on August 20, 2022 to encourage members of the public to make changes to their lifestyle and reinforce the importance of physical activity being incorporated into their daily routine.
Regular physical activity for at least 30 minutes per day has been shown to help manage stress and improve the overall functioning of the body. Healthcare services will also be offered to persons in the community and environs.
To tell us more are Ms. Astra Edwards-Bennett –Wellness Centre Coordinator ERHA and Ms. Tricia Bramble- District Health Visitor for St. Andrew/St. David.
Pan music, Performances a Game Park and More as Arima came alive for its Borough Day celebration last weekend
It was Arima Borough Corporation's 134th anniversary as a Royal Chartered Borough and Mayor Cagne Casimire who has been at the helm of the Borough since 2020 says it was dedicated to the late great Lord Kitchener.
To speak with us about this and what it meant to the family is the Son of Lord Kitchener, Musician and Soca Artiste Kernal Roberts.
