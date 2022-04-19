The fuel price increase announced by the Finance Minister takes effect today. Motorists now have to dig deeper into their pockets to full the tank but while some say they understand the government's reasoning other say it has come with no warning and leaves them in a tight position. Today we are joined by the President of the TT taxi Driver Network to talk about the impact of this move on drivers and reports of a planned nationwide strike.
We are now chatting with Ambassador for the TTPS Sgt. Ancel Forde to share his advice, cautions and warnings with members of the public on road safety as school is opening in full today and more traffic is expected on the roads.
The Long Easter weekend has ended and school has re -opened, today we are joined by Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association to tell us how business was during the period; economically, crime, etc and what the business community would like to see happen and their plans moving forward.
Queen's Baton Relay is a relay around the world prior to the start of the Commonwealth Games. The Baton carries a message from the queen that will be read at the start of the Games. Trinidad and Tobago leg of the relay started from April 18th (yesterday) to 21st. Today we are joined by Diane Henderson - Vice President TTCGA to tell more about this event.
Kingston Western police hope for calm in Denham town community following days of protests over alleged shooting of resident by JDF member
by Shanice Gibbs April 18th, 2022
The residents who mounted roadblocks were protesting the fatal shooting of thirty-two-year-old Horaine Glenn of Charles Street, Kingston 14.
Police say Glenn was fatally shot during a confrontation with a member of the Jamaica Defence Force on Saturday evening.
Head of the Kingston Western police, Senior Superintendent, Michael Phipps said that based on checks made by lawmen yesterday roadways remain clear and residents appear to be calm.
SSP Phipps said he hopes this positive atmosphere.
Meantime, SSP Phipps said no murder has been committed in the Kingston Western Division in recent weeks.
Noting that this is good news, SSP Phipps said he hopes this trend also continues.