Morning Edition: 19th April, 2021

MORE CONCERNS RAISED OF VACCINE SAFETY
News surrounding Covid-19 dominated the news over the past few days. Whether it's safety concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine, blood clots, rising positive cases or the three additional deaths recorded the pandemic continues to remind us that it's far from over.
Last Friday we had Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and Associate professor of Biotechnology at UTT share some of her knowledge on the topic. She advocated for the vaccine as the only way to beat the virus and also, advised those with blood clot concerns to speak with their medical practitioner. Dr. Ramlachan was back with us.
TEAM SIX IN SVG
On Sunday, there was an explosive eruption at the La Soufrière at approximately 4:49 p.m. in the Island of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The Alert level remains at red and to give us a sense of what is transpiring in some parts, we were joined by TV6's Alicia Boucher who journeyed across late last week.
UNIONS UNITE TO SEND MESSGAE TO GOV'T
It's been one week since three of country's major trade unions held a motorcade in Scarborough Tobago. They hosted the event under the banner "Unite to Fight" as they say government has ignored several of their concerns, which is not in the best interest of the working. We were joined by Joseph Remy- FITUN President Antonia Tekah- De Freitas- TTUTA President / JTUM Rep. Michael Annisette- NATUC General Secretary / SWWTU President.
CHANDELIER THEATRE PRODUCTIONS
We were joined by Tiana Chandler- Producer and Michael Hudlin- Musical Director to tell us about what can be referred to as part two 'For Faith and Music: A Mass for the People'. It's an online version to the sold out event held on March 26th at the All Saints' Anglican Church. The wider public can view it via the stream beginning on Friday 23rd to Monday 26th, the streaming ends at noon and the website is events.jewelboxbyjr.com.