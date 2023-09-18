Morning Edition: 18th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Dr Roodal Moonilal discusses the letter sent to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley inviting her to participate in anti-crime talks.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has officially written to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar inviting her to participate in anti-crime talks. The letter was sent to Mrs Persad Bissessar on Saturday.
It's been one month since businessman Balliram Maharaj was announced as the new Mayor of Arima and it's just under two weeks now since he was sworn.
The Minister of Education is being barred from enrolling new students in its nursing and midwifery schools. This comes after the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association has taken the Ministry to Court.
Joining us now is President of the Trinidad and Tobago Nursing Association ldi Stuart.
Time for our business breakfast segment. The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries is hosting a two days virtual Caribbean Services Exporters Symposium (CSES) on the 26th and 27th. To tell us more about the event is Vashti Guyadeen Chief Executive Officer of TTCSI.
The battle royale is in full swing.
Welcome to The Bowl Them Out Cricket Show, where we serve up hot takes hotter than a Caribbean sun!
Today, we're diving deep into the sizzling weekend of CPL cricket action, Guyana Amazon Warriors have thrown down the gauntlet by clinching the points table's top spot.
But don't blink, because four contenders are geared up for the CPL playoffs.
Stick around as we break down the weekend's cricketing drama and peek into the thrilling playoff showdowns.
Also we look behind the scenes and catch a glimpse of all the happenings.
It was a record-breaking night for the Guyana Amazon Warriors as they posted their highest ever total to earn an 88 run victory over the Barbados Royals in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
The Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first, with the Amazon Warriors causing carnage, Shai Hope scoring the second fastest century in CPL history from just 41 balls, on route to the Amazon Warriors scoring 226/7 after 20 overs, their highest team score in the CPL.
It's the Bowl them Out Cricket Show.
Thank you for staying with us, from myself and the rest of the crew have a good day.